Hyderabad: It takes rare talent to be hailed as one of the finest modern filmmakers in a country as cinema-rich as India and to achieve that before the age of 40 is nothing short of extraordinary. Yet, director Atlee Kumar has done just that, with just six films under his belt and a remarkable 100 per cent success rate.

From his grand debut to his meteoric rise with blockbusters like Mersal, Bigil, and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, Atlee has firmly cemented his place in Indian cinema. Jawan, released in 2023, was a turning point, a global sensation that raked in over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

After taking a brief pause post-Jawan, Atlee is back with a bang. His next big project is with superstar Allu Arjun, currently titled AA22 X A6. And along with the scale of the project, Atlee’s paycheck has also scaled new heights.

Atlee’s remuneration for AA22 X A6

The director who slashed his fee to Rs 30 crore for Jawan has now signed AA22 X A6 for a staggering Rs 100 crore — marking a massive 233% salary hike, as per latest reports. This deal officially places him as the third highest paid director in India as of 2025.

SS Rajamouli – Rs 200 crore per film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga – Rs 100 to 150 crore per film

Atlee – Rs 100 crore per film

Rajkumar Hirani – Rs 80 crore

Sukumar – Rs 75 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Rs 55-65 crore

Atlee is not just a name anymore — he’s a force, and his rise shows no signs of slowing down.