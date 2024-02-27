Highlight govt’s welfare initiatives, Naidu’s failure: Andhra CM to YSRCP cadre

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the party cadre with a strategic roadmap for election preparation at the ‘We are Ready and Our Booths are Ready’ meeting on Tuesday, February 27, at the CK Convention Centre.

The gathering saw the participation of party MLAs, regional and constituency coordinators, district and mandal unit presidents, as well as constituency, mandal, and secretariat-level conveners from all 175 Assembly constituencies of the state.

In his address to the cadre, the chief minister emphasised the “unmatched credibility” of the YSRCP among the electorate, asserting that the party had fulfilled 99% of its electoral promises. He contrasted this with the track record of the TDP, highlighting TDP president Chandrababu Naidu’s failure to deliver on his commitments, particularly the Rs 87,612 crore farm loan waiver promise, which he alleged had been disregarded post-2014 elections, leading to a resounding defeat for the TDP in 2019.

Addressing concerns about impractical promises, chief minister Reddy disclosed that he had disregarded counsel from party leaders to promise a farm loan waiver due to its impracticability. He stressed the importance of making only those promises that could be feasibly implemented.

Highlighting the government’s transparent welfare initiatives, chief minister Reddy revealed that Rs 2,55,000 crore had been disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes over the past 58 months. Notably, Rs 1,400 crore had been distributed to 83,000 families in the Kuppam constituency alone, which comprises 87,000 households. He urged the cadre to publicise this data, emphasising that 93.23% of Kuppam constituency residents had benefited from welfare schemes.