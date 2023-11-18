Highlighting issue of deep fakes since 2014: Congress

Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day cautioned that deep fakes created by artificial intelligence can lead to a big crisis and stoke discontent in society.

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people over the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating ‘deep fakes’, the Congress on Friday said it has been flagging the issue since 2014

“The prime minister is warning the country now of deep fakes. This is exactly what we have been saying since May 2014,” said AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post in X.

Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day cautioned that deep fakes created by artificial intelligence can lead to a big crisis and stoke discontent in society, as he urged the media to raise awareness about its misuse and educate people.

He was speaking at the Diwali Milan programme at the BJP headquarters.

