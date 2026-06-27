Hijab allowed, but face must be visible for Maharashtra TET

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced that women candidates appearing for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on June 28 could wear a hijab, burqa, or dupatta into the exam centers. However, their face, ears, heads, and mouths must be fully visible to CCTV cameras.

The revised rules come after multiple women submitted complaints against the earlier dress code that prohibited hijab, burqa, masks, and caps during the test.

The council explained that the Teacher Eligibility Test is an extremely sensitive examination, and preventing any malpractice is prioritised. It said that there were concerns about the growing practices of concealing gadgets, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled devices, Bluetooth devices, and small cameras in clothing.

The faces of candidates must remain uncovered, clearly visible on live CCTV footage, which is continuously monitored throughout the examination to ensure transparency.

Also Read Maharashtra TET postponed after alleged paper leak in Thane

TET was postponed on Saturday, a day before it was scheduled to take place, after parts of the question paper were allegedly leaked, leading to the arrest of three persons from Bhiwandi and the busting of an “inter-state syndicate”.

As many as six lakh candidates were scheduled to appear for the examination across 1,728 centres at 37 locations.