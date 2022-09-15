Hijab ban: 17K girls skipped exam post HC order, claims advocate

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing on behalf of the Muslim woman protesting the Karnataka high court’s ruling on the hijab ban said in the Supreme Court that the ruling resulted in thousands of Muslim girls and women skipping their exams.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the senior advocate was arguing in front of a two-judge bench compromising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Taking notes from a report by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties which deals with the impact of Karnataka HC’s verdict, Ahmadi argued that around 17,000 Muslim female students could not give examinations due to the order passed in March this year.

“We don’t want to say anything about reports. We didn’t accept. The issue of the dropout rate was never raised before the HC. You are arguing for the first time here,” the bench remarked.

Ahmadi argued that the GO (government order) passed with the intention of ‘developing fraternity is actually the complete opposite.

“Many Muslim girls who were confined to madrassas broke its shackles and entered a more secular education system. In fact, the Karnataka Education Act promotes unity in diversity. However, the GO is insensitive and blocks the Constitution of India,” Ahmadi said.

“This is not an issue where you say we have a disciplinary code and you follow it. What are the obligations of the authority concerned to bring about a measure of inclusiveness and to apply the least restrictive approach. The GO is against the hijab. It targets Muslims and Muslim women particularly and violates articles 14 and 15 and this targeting without any sensitivity is contrary to law and the constitution,” senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan submitted.