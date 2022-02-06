Hijab ban will create more problems for girls in getting education: HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government in the state over the hijab ban, saying that it will create more problems for girls in getting education and by bringing this topic the BJP is planning to gain its vote bank.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the JDS leader said, “From a few days there are some small organisations involved in politics and are trying to create more trouble to girl students in the Muslim community. On one hand, the BJP is talking about a policy of educating girls, called ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ and now BJP’s concept has changed to ‘Beti Hatao’ (keep away the girl child), instead of ‘Beti Padhao’,” said Kumaraswamy.

He further slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and said that he does not have control over his ministers as they are making vague statements. The former Chief Minister also urged the government to allow girls to continue to wear hijab.

“No need to give permission to some schools in coastal to start a new trend, in some colleges few girls started wearing a scarf (hijab) from few days and issue started. Let them follow the same tradition which has before. They have to follow the status quo. No need to bring a new rule,” he added.

The Karnataka education department on Saturday issued a directive that all the government schools should follow the uniform dress code announced by the state government.

“All government schools should follow the uniform dress code, declared by the state government. Students from private institutions should follow the dress decided by the school management,” Karnataka Education Department said.

The department said if there is no dress code for colleges under the Department of Pre-University, one can wear the dress which will not affect equality, integrity and law and order.

On February 4, students wearing hijabs were allegedly denied entry into a government college in the Kundapur area of Udupi in Karnataka, amid a row on wearing the headscarf in classrooms.

In a similar incident in the state, students at a Chikkamagaluru college wore saffron shawls to mark their protest against girls wearing hijabs on campus. On Tuesday, many students also staged a dharna over the same. The cops then entered the college premises and brought the situation under control.