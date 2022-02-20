Hijab row: Bangladesh stands in solidarity with Muslim women

To add to the series of protests across India and the world in the ongoing hijab row, Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka witnessed people marching in solidarity with Indian Muslim girls who are fighting for their right to wear the hijab in educational institutions.

The protest in Dhaka held on Sunday, witnessed a sea of men marching and chanting slogans. Posters with phrases like, ‘Hijab is our religious rule. Nobody has the authority to prohibit it,’ were also witnessed. The protest is one among the many against the Karnataka state’s diktat to disallow hijab-clad women entry into classrooms.

Protest rally at Dhaka, Bangladesh in solidarity with Indian Muslim girls fighting for their rights of wearing HIJAB at educational institutes. #HijabRow #HijabisOurRight pic.twitter.com/HmtyDQ7ozE — Rubina Afak #HijabisOurRight (@RubinaAfakInd) February 20, 2022

This is not the first time Bangladesh’s citizens have condemned the Union of India’s streak of Islamophobia. In the past, Bangladesh has stood up against India with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stating in October that India’s communalism (against Muslims) would have an adverse impact on the Hindus living in her country.

As per media reports, numerous Hindus were killed in Dhaka after violence broke out in the country following social media allegations of blasphemy at a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla, about 100 kilometres from Dhaka. The violence in Comilla was followed by vandalism instances in Durga Puja pandals at Chandpur’s Hajiganj, Chattogram’s Banshkhali and Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua.

Background of hijab row:

The hijab row started a month ago when female Muslim students were denied entry into a pre-university government college in Karnataka’s Udupi town. The reason offered by the administration was that the students adorned in hijabs were violating the dress code of their institute. The students on their end stated that the hijab was an integral part of their religion and as such affirmed their right to practice their faith.

The hijab row soon made its way into other parts of northern Karnataka where right-wing students as well as, Muslim women (supported by Ambedkarite and Muslim student activists) protested against and in favour of the hijab respectively. This was followed by a writ petition filed in the Karnataka high court by the students, asking the court to intervene in the matter.

Last week, the Karnataka High court stated that all educational institutions shall be reopened, and students can attend classes in keeping with the dress code (ie. without their hijabs).

The case is still being heard by the court.