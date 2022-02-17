Hijab row: Disturbing scenes in Karnataka as students denied entry into colleges

Chaos and confusion has loomed over Karnataka since the high court passed an interim order last week over the hijab controversy. The court directed educational institutions in Karnataka to be reopened following the state’s diktat which prohibited hijab.

On February 9, Secretary for Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Department Major P. Manivannan stated that the interim order of the full bench of the High Court also applies to residential schools run under the Minority Welfare Department and Moulana Azad Model Schools (English medium).

The dress code vs hijab debate:

The order that was passed on February 10, had specified that the rules are applicable only to those educational institutions, specifically pre-university colleges, where a student dress code or uniform was prescribed by the College Development Committee.

However, all educational institutions, even those who do not have a specified dress code had acted upon the court’s orders restricting hijabi students’ entry.

A College Development Committee is a non-statutory body that is bound by a circular, and it is not formed by government order. Hence it had been argued in court that it cannot pass orders or decide over the uniform of the students.

It was also argued that a CDC also comprises ministers affiliated with various political parties which may influence the decision-making process of the committee, however, the court dismissed the arguments and passed the order, restricting all religious garments including hijabs, to maintain “academic standards”.

A number of students from various degree colleges are facing troubles as confusion looms over the court’s order.

UG students suffer as HC’s order misinterpreted:

Hijabi students of PES college in Mandya were threatened by the police with criminal charges, on Wednesday, after they demanded entry. The students attempted to explain to the cops that the education minister had clarified that the court’s order was not applicable to under graduation college students.

The students who had come to collect their hall tickets were stopped by police officials as they attempted to enter the college.

However, the students have now been allowed to write their exams, which were scheduled to take place from today.

"Edu min himself announced no uniform for degree colleges, why this discrimination? We are facing mental pressure, should we die?": Student of PES college Mandya when asked to leave campus by a cop threatening to book them yesterday. Today they were allowed to write exams.#Hijab pic.twitter.com/JPzxgSfP2d — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 17, 2022

Hijabi students of the Government First Grade College in Karnataka’s Kavoor were denied entry on Wednesday following which male students displayed their solidarity with their hijabi classmates and protested alongside the group, demanding that the girls be allowed, as the HC’s order does not apply to degree colleges.

Male students of another government college in Uppinangady set up camp outside their classrooms alongside their Hijabi classmates in protest as the management denied entry into classrooms to students wearing headscarves, misinterpreting the court’s orders.

Students of Shri Siddershwar Government First Grade College in Nargund were also prevented from entering their college.

Female students wearing hijabs at SSRG women’s college in Raichur held a protest and tried to reason with the principal after they were denied entry stating that the HC’s interim order was not applicable to them, however, their pleas went unheard and they were asked to seek permission from the DC for entry.

Dakshina Kannada: Students wearing #hijab not allowed inside classroom in Uppinangady Degree College. Karnataka @CMofKarnataka already clarified that HC interim order is not for degree colleges & colleges where scarves were already allowed.#HijabRow pic.twitter.com/ZoEaL2WyKs — Rabia Shireen (@rabiasyed97) February 17, 2022

Raichur: Female students at SSRG women's college denied entry into classrooms wearing a hijab. When girls confronted that HC's order is not applicable to Degree clg, the principal asked the girls to take permission from DC to allow them attend classes with headscarf.#HijabRow pic.twitter.com/38az3NAbrw — Rabia Shireen (@rabiasyed97) February 17, 2022

School students denied entry:

Hijabi students of a school in Chikkamangluru were “thrown out” on Thursday after they insisted that they would not attend classes without hijab.

Large police personnel was also deployed at the school, to ensure that the situation did not escalate as the young girls protested.

In a school in #Chikkamagaluru, #Karnataka, students wearing innocent #hijabs were thrown out of the school, which was protested by innocent students, and said "we will wear #Hijab",



The government police has also been deployed on the schools for the little innocent girls. pic.twitter.com/pRAv1dtErc — Rubina Afaque (@RubinaAfaqueIND) February 16, 2022

Protestors detained:

Boys protesting against the state’s hijab diktat and demanding that hijabi women and girls be allowed entry into educational institutions in Belgavi were detained by the police on Wednesday.

Karnataka Police detains Boys Protesting and demanding Hijab inside college and school in Belagavi dist pic.twitter.com/qBVDQrG9jX — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) February 17, 2022

(Note: All the above instances of students being denied entry are from today i.e. Thursday, February 17.)