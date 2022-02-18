Hijab row: HC directs Karnataka govt to not violate interim order

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court bench, hearing petitions on hijab row, on Friday directed the state government to see to it that its interim order is not violated.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, gave this direction after an advocate students brought to the notice of the bench that Muslims are being troubled over the interim order.

Advocate Tahir submitted before the court to provide clarity on the interim order prohibiting any religious symbols in the premises of colleges, contending that the order is also being implemented in Urdu schools, where all students and teachers are Muslims.

He further stated that students are being asked to remove hijabs and burqas outside such colleges and schools, following orders of the Minority Welfare Department. Teachers wearing hijab are also being stopped by officials saying that they are carrying out the interim orders of the High Court. All departments are passing orders in this regard, he said.

The bench asked the advocate to give a written submission on the matter and directed the government to see to it that interim orders are not violated.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, representing the government assured the court that it will be seen to it that not an iota of the interim order is violated.

The matter has been adjourned to Monday.