Hijab row: Hindu seer backs lawyer for Muslim girls in Karnataka HC

Online users further stated that Muslim fundamentalist forces are on the rise in the coastal region and that Kamat is engaging in a "dangerous game" by defending the girls, who are apparently being provoked by these extremist forces.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 14th February 2022 1:53 pm IST
Seer Bhaveshanand of Karwar's Ramakrishna Ashram has expressed his support for advocate Devadutt Kamat

Seer Bhaveshanand of Karwar’s Ramakrishna Ashram has expressed his support for advocate Devadutt Kamat, who is facing an internet hate campaign for representing three Muslim students from Kundapur’s Bhandarkar College in the hijab lawsuit before the Karnataka High Court.

Social media users accused Kamat of aiming to legitimise a website that promotes hatred toward non-Muslims and openly calls for violence against non-believers. During his arguments in court, Kamat cited the website.

Kamat has also been accused of equating hijab to 'nama' (vermilion smeared after Sandhya Vandana).

Swami Bhaveshanand stated in an open letter that the issue over Muslim girls’ clothing codes in schools/colleges is “unnecessary.”

The seer categorically said, “Some elements are trying to brand him as supporting a cause against Hindu religion, but this perception is absolutely uncalled for and baseless”.

