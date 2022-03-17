Hijab row: Statewide bandh on March 17 in Karnataka against High Court verdict

Muslim organisations in Karnataka have announced a ‘bandh’ in the state on Thursday (March 17) to register their protest against the verdict of the Karnataka High Court on the Hijab row controversy.

Many Muslim-owned shops and establishments remained closed across Karnataka on Thursday in support of the call for a state-wide bandh. The bandh is in protest against the Karnataka High Court verdict dismissing all petitions regarding the Hijab ban controversy.

Supported by hundreds of organizations across the state including the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Campus Front of India (CFI), the Ameer-E-Shariat of Karnataka Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi on Wednesday appealed to the Muslim community of the state to support the bandh.

The High court had on Tuesday dismissed all the petitions seeking direction to the government for allowing Hijab inside classrooms. The court had also stated that wearing the hijab is not an essential part of Islam.