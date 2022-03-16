Hijab ban: Muslims shut shops, girls protest against Karnataka HC judgment

Following the verdict of the Karnataka high court over the hijab row, a number of protests by Muslims have broken out across the state against the “unconstitutional” judgment.

The HC on Tuesday pronounced its judgment on the row upholding the hijab ban of the BJP led government and said that wearing of hijab is not an essential religious practice.

The court had earlier passed an interim order that prevented students enrolled in educational institutions with an existing dress code, from donning religious attires including hijabs and saffron scarves. Following which schools and colleges prohibited Muslim girls from entering the premises, wearing hijabs.

Muslim students on Wednesday held placards in protest against the judgment that prevents them from writing their exams and receiving education if they chose to follow their religious obligation and don headscarves despite the court’s order.

A Muslim boy was smacked on the head by an Urdu government school teacher in Raichur when he entered campus wearing a skullcap, videos of which surfaced on social media.

Several girls who came wearing hijab were also asked to remove it before attending classes.

More than 15 students of a college in the Hassan district of the state protested outside the premises of their institution demanding to be allowed to attend classes with headscarves.

“We want education with hijab and not without it. We won’t go to college without hijab,” said the protestors.

More than 15 students protested in #Hassan #Karnataka demanding they be allowed inside campuses wearing #Hijab.

A number of shops in Bhatkal city remained closed, Wednesday, in support of hijabi students against the HC’s judgment.

Muslim religious leaders in Karnataka while expressing their disapproval over the judgment also called for a bandh, on March 17, in the state.

#Muslims in #Bhatkal have shut their shops for a day in support of #Hijab students and against judgment of #Karnataka high court.

Students hold placards of ‘Hijab is my our right’ in protest against the Karnataka high court’s judgment over the hijab row. (Photo: Twitter/Karnataka Hate Watch)

