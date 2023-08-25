Hiked duty on onion exports must be lifted: Sharad Pawar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 9:16 am IST
Hiked duty on onion exports must be lifted: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said the 40 per cent duty on onion export must be revoked, and also claimed that the Union government might impose restrictions on sugar exports too.

Speaking at an event in Purandar tehsil of Pune district on Thursday, the former Union agriculture minister said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure a fair price for onions.

Also Read
Times Group withdraws petition against Republic TV, Arnab from Delhi HC

“For the last few days, farmers in the Nashik region are protesting…they are demanding fair prices for their onion produce. Onions from the country are exported, but the government has imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export. It is the responsibility of the government to give a fair price to onion growers considering the input cost and it is farmers’ right to demand it, but no concrete decision has been taken,” he said.

MS Education Academy

The government did announce that it will procure onions at Rs 2,410 per quintal and allow export of 2 lakh tonnes, he noted, adding that in view of the input cost, the procurement price should be increased.

In any case, the 40 per cent duty on the export must be lifted, he asserted.

Pawar also claimed that the Centre is contemplating imposing restrictions on sugar exports too.

“Maharashtra is the second largest sugar-producing state. Brazil is the largest producer of sugar in the world, followed by India. Last year, due to a drought in Brazil, their sugar production decreased.

“As a result, the situation for sugarcane producers in our country was favourable and they planned to export sugar. But now the central government is thinking of imposing restrictions on sugar exports,” the veteran leader said.

If this happens, no state government will be capable of giving better prices to sugarcane, Pawar said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 9:16 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button