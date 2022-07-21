HILIFE brides: Exclusive exhibition till July 23 at HICC Novotel

Hyderabad: Brides always have a dreamy picture of their weddings and that embarks them to look and feel out of the world. Well, that’s how much time and effort it inculcates to curate exclusively for each one of them. And that’s why HILIFE BRIDE’s is here to make it an effortless shopping experience with the most fashionable, upgraded and designer series of bridal Jewellery, apparel, accessories and more.

HILIFE Exhibition being the nationsmost loved exhibition brand and also one of the Biggest Exhibition brandis here bringing in wedding vibe for the brides. Remarkably setting up their exclusive “HILIFE BRIDES” range of showcase on 21st, 22nd , 23rd July, 2022 at HICC-Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the Occasion Mr. Aby. P. Dominic MD & CEO HILIFE EXHIBITIONS & Chief Organizer of HILIFE BRIDES said “HILIFE BRIDES, is one of its kind and the biggest of its kind exhibition which features very exclusive showcase of Wedding & Bridal Fashion Essentials, Exotic Jewellery and also Fashion & Lifestyle products like Latest Fashion Designer Wears, Ensembles from Top Fashion Labels & More. “Hilife Brides” also features an exclusive avenue of Bridal Ensemble Designers, Jewellers, Fashion Label’s, Wedding Essential Providers, Separate avenue for Fashion & Lifestyle Designers and more.

All the protocols are being adhered to, at the Three Day “HILIFE BRIDES” – Exclusive Wedding, Bridal Fashions,Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition which is featuring in Hyderabad on 21st , 22nd , 23rd July, 2022 at HICC-Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.