HILTP challenged in Telangana HC, notice issued to state govt

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP), notified through GO 27, was challenged in the Telangana High Court on Friday, December 5.

The court was hearing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) related to the GO, where one of the petitioners, retired professor K Purushotham Reddy, argued that under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HDMA) Act, 9,295 acres have been classified as industrial land and as per a 2013 master plan, no activity other than industrial is allowed in this area.

He also mentioned that, as per GO 20 of 2013, all industries must be moved outside the outer ring road (ORR) before the land in question is modified to multi-purpose; that is, for the construction of residential, educational and healthcare facilities.

Responding to this, advocate general A Sudarshan Reddy, appearing for the state, said that no previous orders or regulations will be violated through the HILTP. He said that before changing the land use, a notification would be issued allowing people to put forward objections.

He said that GO 27 has been introduced to relocate polluting industries from the city and reduce pollution levels.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court directed the state government and other authorities to submit their counters and posted the matter for its next hearing on December 29.