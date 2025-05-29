Himachal: Man held after ‘sensitive’ content related to India’s security found in his phone

Abhishek, reportedly a college dropout, has been booked under the Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th May 2025 3:49 pm IST
18 year old Abhishek arrested in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla: An 18-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after sensitive content which could endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country was allegedly found in his mobile phone, police said.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sukahar in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. Abhishek, reportedly a college dropout, has been booked under the Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a statement issued by the Police Headquarters here said.

The police team had been monitoring the suspect closely for several days, collecting intelligence and keeping him under surveillance, and on Thursday a special team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dadaseeba raided the residence of the accused and took him in custody, police said.

He was brought to the Dehra police station for interrogation, and sensitive and objectionable content was allegedly found in his mobile phone, the police said.

