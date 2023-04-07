Himachal Youth Congress holds protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Rahul Gandhi

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Friday evening took out a protest march against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Carrying mashaals’ in their hands and holding placards, hundreds of Youth Congress workers marched from the party office to the Raj Bhavan and raised slogans in favour of Gandhi.

Taking a dig at the Crentre, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V said the people of the country would remember the Modi government as the “destroyer of democracy”.

The BJP is afraid of the success of Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is suppressing his voice, he said.

