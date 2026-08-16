Himanshi Khurana nearly converted to Islam for Asim Riaz?

Mumbai: Himanshi Khurana has made a deeply personal revelation about the role religion played in her past relationship, years after ending her much-discussed romance with Asim Riaz.

Speaking on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Himanshi revealed that she had once reached a point where she was mentally preparing herself to change her faith. While the actress did not directly name Asim during this part of the conversation, her remarks are being linked to their relationship, which ended in 2023 over religious differences.

Himanshi said her former partner would tell her about the positive aspects of his religion and wanted her to understand and accept it. However, she clarified that he never misbehaved with her and described the decision as a matter of personal choice.

The actress recalled planning visits to Char Dham and other religious sites because she believed she might not be able to follow her faith afterward.

“I felt like I was betraying my God,” Himanshi said, explaining the inner conflict she experienced at the time.

She also revealed that questions about her identity and final rites began troubling her. “Will I be cremated or buried?” she remembered wondering.

Himanshi said the turning point came during her Kinnaur Kailash pilgrimage, where she broke down and realised that she could not leave behind the faith she had grown up with.

“If I bow my head before your God, ‘Waheguru’ will automatically come out of my mouth. How can I remove what is already inside me?” she said.

Himanshi and Asim met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and dated for nearly four years. In December 2023, they announced their separation, saying they had decided to sacrifice their love because of their different religious beliefs.

Her latest disclosure has once again put their breakup in the spotlight, revealing the intense spiritual struggle she faced before choosing her faith over the relationship