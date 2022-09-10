Himanta security breach: TRS leader, Ganesh Utsav Samithi chief booked for assault

Hyderabad: The city police have registered two separate cases in connection with the alleged security breach of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The TRS leader and the secretary of Ganesh Utsav Samithi have been booked under various sections of IPC. Taking a suo-moto action the Abids police have registered a case under IPC sections 352(Assault or criminal force), 341(Wrongful restraint) against Nanda Kishore Vyas aka Nandu Bilal.

The police alleged that when the Assam Chief Minister arrived at MJ Market, Immediately Bhagwanth Rao invited him on the stage and started his speech against the Chief Minister of Telangana. In the meantime, Nandu Bilal, a TRS leader, got on the stage, forcefully took the mike from Bhagwant Rao and wrongfully restrained him in giving his speech

Meanwhile the police have also booked Bhagwant Rao, secretary Bhagya Nagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi for allegedly assaulting the TRS leader. T Sunil a police constable in his complaint filed with the Abids police alleged that on Friday during the Ganesh immersion procession the Assam CM came to the dias at MJ Market and Bhagwant Rao started derogatory speech against CM of Telangana and comparing him as a dog before AIMIM.

In the meantime Nandu Bilal, a TRS leader, got on the stage and took away mike from Bhagwanth Rao. Immediately Bhagwanth Rao and others assaulted Nandu Bilal and thrash him down. The police have booked Bhagwant Rao under IPC sections 504 (provocation to any person), 352(criminal force to any person ), 341(wrongful restraint).The police are investigating both the cases.