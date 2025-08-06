Himayat Sagar water level nears full tank mark; Hyderabad on alert

Hyderabad: After persistent rain in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the levels in Himayat Sagar reservoir increased perilously near the Full Tank Level (FTL) on Wednesday, August 6, with officials declaring a flood warning and threat of gate opening.

As per a flash communication from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the level of water in Himayat Sagar was 1762.45 feet by Wednesday afternoon, August 6, one foot below its FTL of 1763.50 feet. Inflow from upper catchments has been captured at 500 cusecs, increasing the threat of a full-blown overflow in case of further rains.

The Osman Sagar reservoir also continues to be closely monitored, with water levels at 1782.80 feet against its FTL of 1790 feet.

As a precautionary measure in consideration of the increasing water levels, the HMWSSB has warned several departments, such as the GHMC, Hyderabad and Cyberabad police, and district collectors of Hyderabad and Rangareddy, to implement flood preparedness SOPs.

Officials have been instructed to warn residents along the Musi River, who could be affected in case of floodgates of Himayat Sagar open.

Hyderabad rains halt normal life

The warning for Himayat Sagar floodgates being opened follows heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Tuesday, with parts of the city witnessing heavy rain and waterlogging. Major traffic areas in Old City, such as Bahadurpura and Malakpet, witnessed heavy traffic owing to the overflow of drains and waterlogged roads.

Residents in the areas around the Musi River catchment, such as sections of Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda Jagir, Narsingi, and Phoolbagh (Chandrayangutta), are being warned to stay cautious.

Officials on high alert

“We are keeping a close eye on the rain and inflow trends. All flood control measures have been put on high alert. People should not panic but be vigilant to follow official instructions,” explained an official of the HMWSSB Transmission Division.

GHMC, Revenue, and Police emergency response teams have been put on standby in the downstream zones of Himayat Sagar.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy monsoon rains, issues yellow alert till August 8

What if Himayat Sagar gates are opened?

If the Himayat Sagar floodgates are opened, the water will flow into the Musi River, which passes through the city. Though controlled release is the norm during monsoon times, unexpected or high-volume release can cause flash flooding in low-lying areas.

The public has been asked to stay away from the river banks, and parents have been asked to keep children away from open drains and flooded areas.