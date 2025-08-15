Himayatsagar dip brings relief to Hyderabad’s Musi River areas

Hyderabad: Residents along the Musi River in Hyderabad breathed a sigh of relief as inflows into the Himayatsagar reservoir dropped significantly on Friday morning.

The decline in water levels is the result of decreased heavy rainfall upstream.

Inflows into Himayatsagar

Officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) reported a decrease in floodwater inflows by 6 am.

By 6:30 am, Himayatsagar recorded inflows of 3,500 cusecs and outflows of 5,215 cusecs. The current water level of the reservoir stands at 1,762.35 feet against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet.

To manage the situation, authorities have opened four floodgates at Himayatsagar.

Musi River in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the Musi River continues to receive inflows. The Moosarambagh and Puranapul bridges remained submerged.

The Rajendra Nagar police have closed the ORR service road (Exit 17) as a precaution. A traffic official stated that the road will reopen based on HMWSSB’s assessment of the water flow.

Meanwhile, the current level of Osman Sagar is 1,786.05 feet against the FTL of 1,790.00 feet.