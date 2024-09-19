Himesh Reshammiya’s father, veteran music director, Vipin Reshammiya passes away

Mumbai: Vipin Reshammiya, veteran music director and father of singer Himesh Reshammiya, has passed away at the age of 87.

He breathed his last on Wednesday at 8:30 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he had reportedly been admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health complications.

As per sources, his last rites will be conducted today in Juhu, where his mortal remains will first be brought home.

The music fraternity, alongside family and friends, is expected to gather to pay their final respects to the veteran composer.

Vipin Reshammiya’s musical contributions are well-remembered, including his work on films that helped shape the careers of many artists in the industry.

Vipin Reshammiya was an Indian music composer and singer, known for his contributions to the Bollywood music industry. He is associated with various genres and has worked on numerous projects, both in film and independent music.

His style often blends traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds.

He has composed music for several Bollywood films, blending various musical styles and often collaborating with other artists. His notable works include The Xpose (2014), Teraa Surroor (2016) and Insaf Ki Jung (1988).