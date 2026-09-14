Hina Khan advocates for eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations

She penned a long note in the caption, as she urged her followers to bring home eco-friendly Ganpati idols

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Hina Khan at an event with officials, holding a Ganpati idol, promoting eco-friendly celebrations.
Hina Khan with governor

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan is advocating for eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her meeting with Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she urged her followers to bring home eco-friendly Ganpati idols.

She wrote, “Honoured Thank you for making me a part of this initiative Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Jishnu Dev Varma ji, This Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s bring Bappa home without harming nature. Inspired by our Honourable Governor’s leadership and vision, I urge all Indians to participate in this movement again. Eco-friendly idols aren’t just a trend, they’re the right way. No POP means less pollution, less damage to our water bodies, and a little more care for the resources we’ve been blessed with”.

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“Because sustainability is not a modern idea. It’s the civilisational path, the Indian Way. Respect nature. Protect what sustains us. Celebrate without causing harm. Wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi @sseemasinghh”, she added.

The actress is married to Rocky Jaiswal, and by the virtue of her marriage, the couple practices both the faiths.

Earlier, the actress recalled her first Karwa Chauth with husband Rocky Jaiswal during her recent appearance on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’.

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Hina talked about Rocky’s belief that the Karwa Chauth fast should not only be observed by women. According to him, husbands should also keep the fast for their wives.

Moved by a performance, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress said, “Maine bhi abhi kuch samay pehle apna pehla Karwa Chauth manaya apne husband ke saath aur mujhe woh beauty aapke act mein dikhi, where I felt that you both looked like two bodies, one soul (I, too, celebrated my first Karwa Chauth with my husband some time ago, and I saw that same beauty reflected in your performance, where I felt that the two of you looked like two bodies and one soul)”.

Hina shared that Rocky had also observed a fast during their first Karwa Chauth for her well-being.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:

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