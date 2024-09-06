Hina Khan diagnosed with one more health issue, ‘Can’t even eat’

Mumbai: Hina Khan, celebrated actress known for her roles in popular TV shows and films, has shared a new health struggle with her followers. Already battling Stage 3 breast cancer, Hina has now revealed that she is also dealing with mucositis, a painful side effect of chemotherapy.

Hina Khan Faces New Health Challenge

In a recent Instagram post, Hina Khan opened up about her condition, stating, “Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctor’s advice to treat it, it’s really hard when you can’t eat. If any of you have been through it or know any useful remedies, please suggest. It will greatly help me.”

In another post she wrote, “Everything Hurts,Lekin smile nahi jaani chahiye.. Haina?

So many problems, can’t even Eat properly without feeling pain. But that’s No reason to be negative. I choose to Smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this (InshaAllah) One Smile at a Time.”

What is Mucositis?

Mucositis is a common complication of chemotherapy, characterized by inflammation and ulceration of the mucosal membranes lining the mouth and digestive tract. This condition can severely impact a patient’s ability to eat, drink, and sleep.

Hina Khan first revealed her cancer diagnosis in June, expressing determination and resilience in her fight against the disease.

Known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Naagin 5, as well as her participation in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, Khan continues to inspire her fans with her strength and bravery.