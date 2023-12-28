Hina Khan gets hospitalised in Mumbai, photo goes viral

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th December 2023 2:16 pm IST
Mumbai: Popular actress Hina Khan, known for her talent and captivating personality in the entertainment industry, has been hospitalised due to high fever. A photo from the hospital where the star is seen on bed is going viral on social media.

Hina, who often impresses fans with her stunning looks and bold fashion choices, took to Instagram to share an update on her health.

Unfortunately, Hina Khan has been grappling with a high fever for the past four days, leaving her followers worried about her well-being. In an Instagram story, she revealed, “I have had four terrible nights of high-grade fever…this won’t come down only…continuous 102-103 temperature..uff no energy left now..it’s sickening #lifeupdates. For all those who are worried for me, I’ll bounce back Inshallah..send in your love plz (red heart emoji).”

Hina Khan was last seen attending the birthday celebration of Indian filmmaker Anand Pandit last week. On the professional front, her latest project is “Country Of Blind.” Fans are anxiously awaiting her recovery and sending their love and well wishes during this challenging time.

