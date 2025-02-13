Hina Khan is getting married; All about her groom Rocky Jaiswal

Mumbai: In the midst of her courageous battle with stage three breast cancer, some heartwarming news about television sensation Hina Khan is doing rounds online. She is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal!

Hina Khan Marriage News

Rocky, who has been a pillar of strength for Hina throughout her tough journey, will soon be making things official. Zoom confirmed this news. According to the report, the couple is set to announce their wedding on the upcoming episode of Celebrity MasterChef, where they will appear as special guests.

A viral video from the show has already created a buzz, showing Rocky arriving with a baaraat while contestants groove in celebration. Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni is seen giving them a traditional aarti welcome, making the moment even more special.

Who is Rocky Jaiswal?

For those who don’t know, Rocky Jaiswal, originally named Jayant Jaiswal, is a well-known television producer and entrepreneur. He gained widespread recognition for his work behind the scenes on various TV shows. His relationship with Hina has kept him in the public eye.

His love story with Hina began on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the lead role. Over the years, their bond has only grown stronger, with fans adoring their frequent travel diaries and public appearances together.

With wedding bells ringing soon, fans can't wait to see Hina Khan as a stunning bride.