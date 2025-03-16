Hina Khan reveals the mystery behind her nails

Mumbai: Hina Khan recently revealed the mystery behind her alleged polished nails. The diva took to her IG stories and shared a close-up picture of her nails.

She disclosed that she has not painted her nails, but her nails have been discolored due to chemotherapy.

Hina wrote, “Ok a lot of you asking about my nails, including some people in my building..I am not wearing any nail polish hahahhaha..How can I pray with a nail paint on. Thoda Dimaag Lagaao mere pyaare saathiyon.”

She further added, “Nail discolouration is one of the most common side effect of chemotherapy..My nails have become brittle, dry and, some times lift up from the nail bed..But But Buththth…You know what’s the good part…All of this is temporary..And remember we are healing…Alhamdullilah.”

For those who do not know, one cannot pray with colored nails in Islam.

Meanwhile, as Hina successfully completed her first Roza of Ramadan 2025, she decided to post photos of her day from sehri to iftaari on social media.

Hina looked stunning in a beautiful green salwar kameez for the iftaari, complemented with a pair of matching jhumkas.

She was seen posing with some yummy food as her iftaari table looked every bit appetizing. The photos featured Hina enjoying a delicious treat with her mother.

“Ramadan Mubarak…Kaisi lag rahi hoon…Day 1: Sehri se iftaari tak ka khoobsurat safar.. Alhamdullilah…Dua mai yaad rakhiyega”, she captioned the post.

Recently, Hina’s social media feed has been filled with glimpses of her Ramadan routine.

On another note, Hina appeared on a recent episode of the reality show, “Celebrity MasterChef India”.

During the episode, Hina opened up about her partner Rocky Jaiswal’s unwavering support during her battle with cancer.

She revealed that Rocky has never shed a tear in front of her.

Hina said, “I have scars. I have been treated surgically. He is the one who soothes those scars. He looks at them more closely than I do. He asks me, ‘How is it today? Is it any better?’ It’s hard for me to look at myself, but he does—instantly. He goes to the bathroom, cries, and comes back. He doesn’t even cry in front of me. He has started loving me even more than he did before.”