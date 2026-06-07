Hina Khan, Rocky complete a year of love and togetherness

Mumbai: Popular television actress Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal completed one year of marital bliss on Saturday.

In their latest social media post, the lovebirds claimed that they do not remember dates as each day is equally special for them.

Hina and Rocky said that it was their family and well-wishers who reminded them of their first anniversary.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration filled with bouquets and lovely wishes, they wrote on Instagram, “They say it’s a very special day, but I guess each day is special to us..Dates don’t matter, moments do and besides our birthdays, we remember nothing…That’s how it’s always been…Thanks to our families and well wishers for reminding us that it’s our first (sic).”

Last year, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress announced her wedding to her long-time beau through a special social media post.

Treating the netizens with some dreamy glimpses from their simple court wedding, she expressed her excitement to step into the new phase of her life using the words, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM.”

Sharing Hina and Rocky’s love story, these two first met on the set of the popular show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. While Hina was the lead in the popular drama, Rocky was the supervising producer.

Hina initially introduced Rocky as her ‘Best Friend’ in a social media post.

Following that, Rocky went on to make special appearances in Hina’s reality shows “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss 11”.