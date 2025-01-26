Hina Khan shares emotional note for Rocky amid cancer treatment

Mumbai: Television star Hina Khan, best known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, recently opened up about her journey battling stage 3 breast cancer. She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, for being her constant support during these tough times.

Rocky’s Unbreakable Support

In her emotional post, Hina praised Rocky for being by her side through every step of her cancer journey. She revealed how he shaved his head in solidarity with her and only let his hair grow back when hers did. From handling her medical appointments to looking after her at home, Rocky has done everything to ensure she feels loved and cared for.

Hina shared moments of how Rocky researched her treatments, helped her prepare questions for doctors, and supported her during chemotherapy and radiation therapy. She called him her “guiding light,” adding that he has built a “field of protection” around her.

Facing Challenges Together

Hina reflected on how they’ve supported each other through many hardships, including the loss of their fathers during the pandemic. Even then, Rocky chose to stay by her side, taking every precaution to keep her safe.

“We’ve cried, laughed, and consoled each other through everything,” she wrote. “Rocky has taught me to love myself and made it easier for me to breathe.”

After Hina’s post, fans and celebrities flooded the comments with love and praise. Many admired Rocky’s dedication, calling him the definition of true love and support.

Despite her health challenges, Hina continues to shine professionally. She was recently seen in the web series Griha Laxmi, which premiered on EPIC ON.