Hina Khan shares heartfelt post about Salman Khan

Mumbai: Hina Khan, a beloved Indian TV actress, is facing a tough battle with stage three breast cancer. Despite this, she continues to work and inspire her fans. Recently, she appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 18, where she had an emotional interaction with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s Support for Hina

Hina shared heartfelt pictures with Salman Khan on Instagram, thanking him for his kindness. She said Salman made time for her after a long day of shooting, sitting with her for almost an hour. He asked about her treatment, shared his experiences, and gave her words of encouragement. Hina said his efforts boosted her confidence and made her feel stronger.

An Emotional Moment on Bigg Boss

On the show, Hina spoke about being called “Sher Khan” during her time on Bigg Boss 11. She said it’s a name she treasures even today. Salman praised her strength, calling her a fighter and reassuring her that she would recover. Hina became emotional, but Salman comforted her, saying, “You will be okay, 1000%.”

Earlier, Hina shared her diagnosis on Instagram, letting fans know she’s determined to overcome this challenge. She thanked everyone for their love and promised to fight with all her strength.

Fans have been showering Hina with love and support, calling her an inspiration. Many also praised Salman for his kindness and encouragement.