Hina Khan slammed for photoshoot in Madinah; actress reacts

Mumbai:Television actress Hina Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform her first Umrah. Like other actors and actresses, she too shared her pictures from Madinah but it did not go well with a section of social media users. Hina Khan, who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media was severely trolled by netizens over doing photoshoot at a Masjid in the holy city of Madinah.

Hina Khan shared a bunch of photographs on her Instagram handle in which she was seen sporting a light purple abaya and posing around the masjid. She captioned the photos as, “Ibaadat ka rukh makka hai, Mohabbat ka rukh madina hai.”

Moments after she shared the pictures, netizens slammed her for doing photoshoots in holy place. One netizen wrote,”Shame on you Hina. Being a celebrity at least you should show some sense of responsibility. It’s looking more like a photoshoot. This is our holy place. Respect the place please,” while another user commented, “Arrey yaar aaplog umrah ke liye jaate ho ya photo shoot ke liye (You guys go to perform Umrah or do photoshoot).”

After the actress was trolled brutally, she turned off comments on her post. She also reacted to the trolls and posted another bunch of photographs.

Hina Khan dropped a carousel post with photos and captioned it with a long note. “And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts…All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat, kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar (We all have to stand accountable for our deeds). Spread love.”

The actress also shared how she misplanned the trip and visited Madinah first instead of Makkah. She wrote, ” I just can’t can’t can’t believe this is happening.. ok lemme tell u guys.. when I left home I decided to perform three umrah’s in one n a half day, which was practically and physically not possible.. I misjudged, Miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do madina first and thn Mecca to perform umrah in the holy month of Ramadan..”

”I did eaxctly reverse ( no complaints though) I really enjoyed my time and rozas in madina sharif.. but some where deep down I was not content, and a bit sad ki mera ek Umrah reh Gaya.. also I really wanted to perform umrah in Ramazan especially when u are so close to Mecca sharif…but I decided it’s gods will and I will achieve it next time.. shall come in the month of Ramadan next year for umrah again.. Also my flight back home was from madina and I can’t make my mom travel back and forth since she’s wheel chair bound.. but I had no inclination that god had other plans.. yet again this gods sent Farishta ( bless bless bless u, you know who u are) convinced me and we decided to go back to Mecca just for a few hours to perform umrah in Ramadan.. AB ISKO KHUDA KA BULAAWA NAA KAHUN TO KYA KAHUN,”she further added.