Hina Khan thanks Mahima Chaudhary for constant support amid her breast cancer battle

Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan penned a special birthday message for Mahima Chaudhary on her 51st birthday and also revealed how she received the latter’s support during her first chemotherapy session.

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared pictures from her first chemotherapy session featuring Mahima along with a long note.

In the pictures, Mahima can be seen hugging Hina as latter sat on a hospital bed during her treatment.

The note read, “This Picture is from the Day of My Very First Chemo. And this Angel of a Woman surprised me all of a sudden in the hospital. She has been there With me , guiding me , motivating me and illuminating my Path before me during this toughest phase of my life. She is a Hero. She is a Super Human Being.”

Hina recalled how Mahima went out of her way to make her journey easier. “She went out of her way to make sure my journey was Easier than hers, she lifted my spirits and comforted me every step of the Way. Her Hardships became my Life Lessons. Her Love and Kindness became my benchmark and her Courage became my Greatest Goal. We became friends and shared our individual experiences but she never once made me feel that I was alone, she made it through and she made sure that I Realise and believe that I would too. (InshaAllah) May you always be this divine, beautiful soul Dear Mahima. Happy Birthday love All my family sends you blessings. All my being sends you Love. Muuuuah @mahimachaudhry1,” she added.

As soon as Hina uploaded the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Birthday girl Mahima commented, “Omg Thanku. U giv me too much credit. I love u . And Thanku for the lovely bday box full of love too . Yummy.”

Mahima Chaudhry is herself a cancer survivor. In 2022, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mahima is best known for her roles in films ‘Pardes’, ‘Daag’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Dil Hai Tumhaara’ and ‘Lajja’ among others.

Mahima Chaudhry will soon be making her acting comeback with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ and upcoming film ‘The Signature’ alongside actor Anupam Kher.