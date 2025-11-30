Hindered by reservation, man gets SC partner to file for sarpanch in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Chandrashekhar, a man from the Backward class, was initially disappointed when the post of Tadlapalle’s sarpanch was reserved for the Scheduled caste, hindering him from filing a nomination. However, he found a solution by getting his lover, Sreeja, a woman from the SC community, to file for the post, and the two got married right after.

According to reports, Sreeja is a final-year B.Tech student, and when she did not return from college on Saturday, her mother filed a missing persons complaint with the Sangareddy rural police.

Also Read Over 25K candidates enter fray for Telangana’s Panchayat elections

Little did she know, her daughter had gone to file her nomination for the post of sarpanch and afterwards, got married to her boyfriend Chandrashekhar.

Sangareddy rural police have informed that Chandrashekhar is backed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).