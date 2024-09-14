Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said the official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language.

Shah said all Indian languages are the nation’s pride and heritage, adding that the country cannot move forward without enriching them.

“Heartiest greetings of Hindi Diwas to all the countrymen… Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language,” he said in a message.

The home minister said this year Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the country’s official language.

“I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, the official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realising the resolution of a developed India,” he said.

