Hindi language acts as a bridge between people of India: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday extended warm wishes on the occasion of ‘Hindi Diwas’ and said the Hindi acts as a bridge between people of the country.

He urged the people to take a pledge to progressively use Hindi language.

“Hindi is one of the most popular language not only in India but across the world. Hindi as a language also acts as a bridge between the people of India. It is the responsibility of all of us to propagate it and make maximum use of it,” Khattar said in a message on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

The Chief Minister said “Hindi is the symbol of national consciousness” and the country’s most simple, easy-to-connect language. It has an unparallel contribution in the development of civilization.

He further said that Hindi language is not only a means of expression of emotions and thoughts, but it also reminds us of our rich heritage.

Also Read Students should be involved in surveys for welfare schemes: Khattar

While extending best wishes on the occasion of ‘Hindi Diwas’ he urged everyone to work with unity for increasing the pride of Hindi language which binds the nation in a common thread of harmony.

He said that a country like India which is full of diversity, Hindi language, acts as a symbol of national unity and an integral part of our identity and culture. PTI SUN

http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg We bring the World to you” Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.