Hindu men marry late to have illegal relations: Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: All India Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday said Muslim men get married soon after turning 21 while Hindu men stay unmarried till the age of 40 to have illegal relations with at least three women.

He said “this is the reason why Hindus now-a-days have fewer children”.

“After the age of 40, Hindus get married. How can they have children if they marry so late? When you sow only on fertile land, you can expect good results,” he added.

Ajmal suggested Hindus to follow the same “formula” for getting married as Muslims do.

He said if Hindu girls marry men at the age of 18-20 years, they can have a good number of children.

The AIUDF chief’s comment has already drawn wide-scale criticism from many corners.