Monk calls for violence against minorities in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: A Hindu monk in Rajasthan’s Balotra area has sparked outrage by delivering an inflammatory speech against the Muslim community, heightening communal tension.

The anti-Muslim hate speech took place on Saturday, August 17 when the monk was addressing a large gathering. He referred to Muslims as “demons and “cannibals”, while making explicit calls for mass violence against them.

In a video surfacing on social media, the monk can be purportedly seen addressing a crowd holding tricolour and saffron flags saying,” If they (Muslims) kill one Hindu, we will kill 100 Muslims. We will enter their homes and kill them.”

The monk sparked a dangerous conspiracy theory falsely claiming that the Muslim call to prayer, Azan, is a warning for Hindus to be killed.

The gathering concluded the event by taking an oath to make Hindus aware and teach lessons to Muslims.

In #Rajasthan's #Balotra, a #Hindu monk on Saturday gave calls to mass violence against #Muslims calling them "demon" and "cannibals".



“If Muslims kill one Hindu, we will kill 100 Muslims. We will enter their homes and kill them,” the monk told crowd holding tricolor, saffron… pic.twitter.com/yBtDagoZqP — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 19, 2024

VHP calls for open call for genocide

In a separate event of hate speech that took place on the same day in Mahrastra’s Thane, a Hindutva radical outfit, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), allied with Sakal Hindu Samaj hit the streets and called for an open genocide call against Muslims.

This rally, marked by inflammatory rhetoric, has heightened concerns over regional communal tensions.

During the demonstration, extremist leaders made explicit calls for violence, urging their followers to take drastic actions against the Muslim community across the country in response to Bangladesh’s alleged violence against Hindus.

The protests can be heard sloganeering, “Allah tera baap ka naam, Jai Shri Ram. Jisko chahye Afzal khan, Usko bhejo Pakistan. Gai hamari mata hai, Maa chu*ane khata hai. Jab Mulle kate jayege, Ram Ram chilaayenge” .

In #Maharashtra's #Thane, anti-Muslim slogans raised at Vishwa Hindu Parishad (#VHP) & #SakalHinduSamaj rally on Sat.



"Allah tera baap ka nam, Jai Shri Ram. Jisko chahye Afzal khan, Usko bhejo Pakistan. Gai hamari mata hai, Maa chu*ane khata hai. Jab Mulle kate jayege, Ram Ram… pic.twitter.com/GrGnPlPesn — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 19, 2024

It is important to mention that these rhetoric and hateful remarks against a particular minority community which consists of 14.2 percent of the population in India come at a time when the country has witnessed a concerning rise in anti-minority violence, often perpetrated by Hindu extremist groups.