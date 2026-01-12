Right-wing outfit to hold Dharm Raksha Sabha against ‘jihads’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) on Monday, January 12, called upon the Hindu community to participate in the “Dharma Raksha Sabha” on January 24 in Hyderabad to raise their voice against “love jihad,” “economic jihad,” “drug jihad,” “food jihad” and “land jihad,” the conspiracy theories by far-right-wing groups that have time and again been debunked.

In a statement, the organisation alleged Hyderabad is facing “an unprecedented and multi-dimensional threat.” It demanded the immediate deportation of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim immigrants from India, alleging their colonies have mushroomed over the years, calling it “population jihad.”

“They are located in proximity to defence establishments, serving as strategic buffer zones, thus posing a direct threat to national security,” the statement said. The BGUS also alleged that “these illegal immigrants” were availing government welfare benefits like ration cards, voter identity cards and double-bedroom housing schemes, “depriving the locals.”

The organisation, which also organises the annual Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav in the city, said the Dharma Raksha Sabha (save religion congregation) will be held at Ganesh Chowk in Balapur.

It alleged that young Hindus are being pushed into substance abuse, luring women into deceptive relationships leading to forced religious conversion, deliberate food adulteration and temple land encroachment.

It should be noted that the “jihad” the BGUS have mentioned are conspiracy theories coined by the far-right-wing affiliated organisations who believe that Indian minorities, mainly Muslims, are scheming to take over as the majority population.

“The time has come to stop being silent spectators. We must retrieve the spirit of the 1980 Samuhika Ganesh Utsav. We call upon all Hindus to join the sabha and pledge to protect our culture, our temples and our future generations,” the statement concluded.