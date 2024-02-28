Hindu petition seeks to restrict entry on terrace of Gyanvapi cellar

It sought repair of the terrace as there could be a major accident while devotees are worshipping inside the restricted area.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2024 4:59 pm IST
Hindu petition seeks to restrict entry on terrace of Gyanvapi cellar
Gyanvapi mosque

Varanasi: The Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case filed a new petition on Wednesday at the Varanasi district court, seeking to stop the entry into the terrace of the ‘Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana’, located in the southern area of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The petition said that there was a possibility of an accident since the terrace is 500 years old.

In the petition filed by plaintiff Ram Prasad Singh, the Hindu side also demanded to restrict people from offering namaz on the terrace.

MS Education Academy

It sought repair of the terrace as there could be a major accident while devotees are worshipping inside the restricted area.

The development comes two days after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition challenging the district court’s January 31 order that allowed Hindus to offer puja in the southern cellar.

Also Read
Historian suggests out-of-court settlement of Gyanvapi case

On Monday, the single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Aggarwal heard the plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

In its order, the Varanasi district court had also directed the district administration to make the necessary arrangements for the puja to be performed by the devotees and asked the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust to nominate a priest for the same.

Following this, the mosque committee challenged the Varanasi court order’s decision in the Allahabad High Court.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2024 4:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button