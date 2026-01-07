Hindu Raksha Dal chief, son held for distributing swords in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A right-wing outfit leader and his son have been arrested in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly distributing swords and disturbing communal harmony here, police said on Wednesday, January 7.

Hindu Raksha Dal president Bhupendra Chowdhry, alias Pinki, 50, and his son, Harsh Chowdhry, 23, were arrested from the 80 Feet Road area on January 6, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said.

The action was taken on the basis of an FIR filed on the complaint of sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar, in-charge of a police outpost. “The accused have been booked on charges of disturbing public harmony,” Patil said.

According to the police, the accused and other members had taken out a procession in the area, during which provocative slogans were raised. It is also alleged that weapons, including swords, were distributed in the locality.

“Police will not allow any organisation to shatter communal harmony or disturb law and order,” DCP Patil said. He added that efforts are on to arrest other named and unnamed accused, who are currently absconding.

Bhupendra Chowdhry had allegedly released several videos on social media. In one video, he claimed that weapons were being distributed to counter alleged attacks on Hindu families in Bangladesh. In another video that surfaced on December 29, he purportedly urged people to arm themselves, citing incidents in a neighbouring country.

Police records show that Chowdhry has around 27 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations, while his son Harsh is named in three cases.

Both were produced before a court on Tuesday and have been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody, the DCP added.

On December 27, 10 activists of the same outfit were arrested on similar charges.