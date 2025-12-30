Hindutva group threatens minorities, distributes swords in UP

Police arrested 10 accused individuals and confirmed the involvement of Pinky Choudhary, President of HRD.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2025 4:37 pm IST
Hindu Raksha Dal distributed swords in Ghaziabd, threaten Muslims, case registered, 10 apprehended
Members of Hindu Raksha Dal distributing swords

Ghaziabad: An organisation named Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, distributed swords and other sharp weapons to Hindus in the city for “protection from targeted violent acts by Muslims” on Monday, December 29.

Advertisement

Condemning the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, the organisation members announced their support to the government in getting “rid” of the Bangladeshi immigrants living in India.

In a video that has since become viral, the members of HRD can be seen setting up a stall of the dangerous weapons, calling on their brethren to arm themselves for future attacks. Brandishing the swords, HRD member Amit Prajapati can be heard threatening Muslims, calling them “Bangladeshis.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“Make sure this video reaches all jihadis, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis. If the Hindu Raksha Dal finds them, then just like how that Hindu brother was beaten [in Bangladesh], in the same way we will strip him naked, take him to Khane Chowk, and treat him the same way our Hindu brother was treated,” Prajapati told the camera.

As the video gained traction online, police in Ghaziabad took cognisance and registered a first information report (FIR) against 16 named individuals and around 30 unidentified activists. Ten of the accused individuals have been arrested so far, Assistant Police Commissioner Atul Kumar Singh said in a statement, adding that the incident also involved the National President of HRD, Pinky Chaudhary.

“So far, the arrest of 10 persons has been ensured in the case, which will continue in the course of further investigation. The situation of peace and law and order at the spot is normal,” he said.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2025 4:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button