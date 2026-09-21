Hindu Sena calls for revocation of Hamid Ansari’s Padma Shri

New Delhi: Right-wing nationalist organisation Hindu Sena has called for the revocation of the Padma Shri awarded to former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari over his recent remarks.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, September 21, Hindu Sena founder and national president Vishnu Gupta said the matter was of “utmost gravity concerning sovereignty, integrity, and national security” of India.

He said the former VP repeatedly engaged in questionable actions and delivered inflammatory statements during and after his tenure. “In light of public discourse, including statements by Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mieza, serious allegations have emerged regarding the leaking of sensitive national security information and the extending of patronage to individuals associated with Pakistan’s intelligence agency during Ansari’s tenure,” Gupta said.

‘He targeted Hindu majority, right-wing ideology’

The Hindu Sena founder said that former RAW officials had concerns regarding Ansari’s actions against national interest during his posting as India’s Ambassador to Iran.

In response to Ansari’s recent comments made on Saturday, September 12, Gupta said the former VP “targeted the majority Hindu community” and “right-wing ideology”. He attempted to portray Hindu nationalist thought as a threat to the nation and defame India on international platforms, Gupta said.

Hindu Sena demands immediate revocation of Padma Shri award

Stating that such biased and misleading rhetoric can damage the country’s harmony, Gupta wrote in the letter that Padma awards are given to citizens who have rendered distinguished service to the nation.

According to him, continuing to honour an individual facing “severe allegations of compromising national security” and showing “anti-Hindu bias” undermines the sanctity of the award’s honours, hurting India’s self-respect.

He demanded immediate revocation of the award and for the government to initiate a high-level, independent probe into all supposed allegations.

Ansari’s remarks

During an event on Saturday, Ansari quoted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s statement that the “real danger to India is not communism, but Hindu right-wing communalism.”

The former vice president pointed out that Nehru’s remarks, made during a meeting of officers of the Ministry of External Affairs and recorded by former foreign secretary Jagat Singh Gundevia, were documented by constitutional expert AG Noorani in his 2019 book ‘The RSS: A Menace to India’.

Ansari was highlighting what he described as emerging trends challenging civic nationalism while speaking at the India Islamic Cultural Centre to commemorate Noorani.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also lashed out at Ansari, allegig that his remarks expose the opposition party’s “Muslim League, Maoist” character.