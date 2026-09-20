VHP slams former VP Hamid Ansari on ‘Nehruvian, radical mindset’

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday, September 20, hit out at former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari over remarks on “Hindu right-wing communalism“, alleging that the views reflect his “Hindu-hating, Nehruvian and radical mindset”.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that before describing India’s majority Hindu society as a “threat to India”, Ansari should have looked at the “mirror” of his own public life.

‘Real danger to India is Hindu right-wing communalism’

During an event on Saturday, September 19, Ansari quoted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s statement that the “real danger to India is not communism, but Hindu right-wing communalism.”

The former vice president pointed out that Nehru’s remarks, made during a meeting of officers of the Ministry of External Affairs and recorded by former foreign secretary Jagat Singh Gundevia, were documented by constitutional expert AG Noorani in his 2019 book ‘The RSS: A Menace to India’.

Ansari was highlighting what he described as emerging trends challenging civic nationalism while speaking at the India Islamic Cultural Centre to commemorate Noorani.

Reacting to his remarks, Bansal on X said, “While serving as vice president, your presence at events linked to the PFI, and despite numerous dark stains of sabotaging national interests during your time as ambassador, today you are lecturing Hindus on communalism? Remember, if Hindus were truly communal, you would not have had the audacity to make such a statement.”

हामिद अंसारी जी,

भारत के बहुसंख्यक हिंदू समाज को ‘भारत के लिए खतरा’ बताने से पहले अपने सार्वजनिक जीवन का दर्पण तो देख लेते।

उपराष्ट्रपति रहते PFI से जुड़े कार्यक्रम में आपकी मौजूदगी और राजदूत रहते राष्ट्रीय हितों से कुठाराघातों के अनेक काले धब्बों के बावजूद आज आप हिंदुओं को… — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal বিনোদ বনসল వినోద్ బన్సాల్ (@vinod_bansal) September 20, 2026

‘Anti-India, Hindu-hating mindset’

Bansal also slammed Ansari for criticising the Ayodhya verdict, saying that India has the largest number of mosques in the world.

“You must know that the world’s largest number of mosques are in India. You previously criticised the historic verdict on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, and now, by making baseless rants against Hindu society, you are once again revealing your radical mindset,” he alleged.

Bansal also accused Ansari of having an “anti-India and Hindu-hating mindset”.

“Come out of the Nehruvian, Jinnah-ite and Hindu-hating mindset and express gratitude for the position, respect, money and prestige that the country bestowed upon you. Do not be ungrateful,” he said.

“Next time, before lecturing others, it would be better if you looked at your own reflection in the mirror,” Bansal added.