Hindu Sena demands ASI survey of Delhi Jama Masjid

The National president of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta has formally written to the director general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) requesting a thorough survey of Jama Masjid in Delhi. He alleges that the mosque was built upon the remains of temples from Jodhpur and Udaipur, destroyed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

According to the letter, idols of Hindu deities were allegedly used in the construction of the Jama Masjid, with some buried beneath the mosque’s stairs to dishonour Hindu religious sentiments.

Hindu Sena national president urged ASI to investigate the site arguing that the truth behind the construction of Jama Masjid should be uncovered. He claimed that historical evidence supports the theory that Aurangzeb’s actions were aimed at humiliating Hindus and the current structure may conceal traces of the temples that once stood there.

Vishnu Gupta called for the preservation of any remains found during the survey and insisted that these findings be made public to reveal the true history of the mosque.

The ASI is yet to comment on the request.

Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid, also known as Masjid-i Jehan-Numa, is one of the largest mosques in India. It was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan between 1644 and 1656 and is considered one of the finest examples of Mughal architecture. The mosque is constructed primarily of red sandstone with white marble accents and features three large gates, three domes, four towers, and two minarets.

The vast courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate up to 25,000 worshippers, making it a significant religious and cultural centre. It is a popular tourist destination, and visitors are often required to dress modestly and remove their shoes before entering the mosque.

Other mosques in contention

The request comes amid ongoing debates regarding other significant places of worship in India where temples are claimed to have been replaced by mosques.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 seeks to maintain communal harmony by freezing the religious character of places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947, thereby preventing disputes over such conversions.

However, this Act has been challenged in various cases, including those concerning the Gyanvapi Mosque and Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Mosque, which are both claimed to be built on Hindu temple sites.

The contentious history surrounding these sites echoes the infamous Babri Masjid case, where a mosque was demolished in 1992 amid claims that it stood on the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The Supreme Court ultimately awarded the land to Hindus for temple construction, raising concerns about a resurgence of similar disputes across India.