Hindu Sena supports Diwan’s demand to declare Ajmer Dargah a Jain pilgrimage site

Jaipur: The Hindu Sena said on Wednesday that they supported the Ajmer Dargah Diwan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan’s demand to declare the historic shrine as a Jain pilgrimage site

“At least he (Diwan) has acknowledged that this is a Jain pilgrimage site. He has also accepted that Jain temples once stood here,” said Vishnu Gupta, a member of Hindu Sena, who previously filed a petition claiming that a Shiva temple once existed at the Dargah site.

Earlier, Khan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Ajmer Dargah a national Jain pilgrimage site.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Diwan emphasised that India is a land of diverse religions and rich spiritual heritage and also highlighted that Ajmer holds great significance, being home to the revered Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti, a centre of faith for devotees worldwide, as well as the pilgrimage site of Lord Brahma in Pushkar, adding to its historical and religious importance.

“February 6 marks the death anniversary of Acharya 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, a revered Jain spiritual leader known for his asceticism, sacrifice, and service to humanity. Ajmer has a deep connection with Acharya Shri and hence the place should be officially recognised as a Jain pilgrimage site,” said Dargah Diwan.

Such recognition, he argued, would be a fitting tribute to Acharya Shri’s legacy and further elevate India’s rich religious and cultural heritage.

He further asserted that granting Ajmer the status of a national Jain pilgrimage site would foster communal harmony and religious unity, not just among Jains but across all communities.

Following Diwan’s statement, Vishnu Gupta reiterated: “My petition highlights that an ancient temple existed inside the Dargah. Jain temples were also present, and the Dargah was built after demolishing them. Now, the Dargah Diwan himself has requested that Ajmer be declared a Jain pilgrimage site. The government must act wisely and officially recognise it as such. The Hindu Sena fully supports this demand.”

Gupta added that Ajmer was historically a pilgrimage site, emphasising that Pushkar is home to the world’s only Brahma temple.

He stated that if Ajmer were declared a Jain pilgrimage site, Hindus would welcome the decision, as it would strengthen their case regarding the temple claims.

“We appreciate and thank Dargah Diwan for his acknowledgement. In time, it will also be revealed that the Sankat Mochan temple of Lord Shiva and Jain temples were demolished to construct the Dargah,” Gupta concluded.