Hindu students outnumber Muslims in minority-run institutions: Report

A recent study of the country’s private and public education institutions managed by Muslims revealed the percentage of Hindu students is more than Muslims.

The study was conducted Delhi-based think tank – Centre for Study and Research (CSR) and NOUS Network Private Limited – to find that Hindu students comprised 55% while Muslims are 42%.

The study throws light on the quality of education provided by minority-run institutions. Mohammad Rizwan, the director of CSR says that the education provided is inclusive in nature. “These institutions are temples of secular education,” he said. Hence one of the reasons why Hindus prefer to enrol their wards in these institutions.

The report also points out gender distribution in these schools highlighting dropout rates among Muslim students. It also talks about the socio-economic challenges faced by Muslim students.