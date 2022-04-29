Hindu world leaders sign statement to denounce anti-Muslim hate in India

In a statement released on behalf of Hindu leaders from around the world, Hindus for Human Rights, a US-based non-profit advocacy group, has denounced anti-Muslim hate that is on the rise across India.

The statement, since its original release on April 22, has been signed by several Hindu organizations and individuals in solidarity with their Muslim siblings.

“The images and videos of saffron-clad sadhus, sadhvis, and swamis calling for genocidal violence against millions of Indian Muslims in December 2021 are a chilling sight that we cannot ignore,” the statement says.

Furthermore, citing various other instances of anti-Muslim hate, such as the Bulli bai case and hijab ban in Karnataka, the statements calls out Hindus around the world to break their silence and speak out against the hate that “violates the deepest teachings” of their tradition.

“Violence against Hindus and other minorities in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh does not, in any way, justify violence against Muslims and other minorities in India,” the statement adds, encouraging Hindus to end the cycle of religious violence across South Asia.

The statement ended with a pledge by the Hindu leaders to speak out against any anti-Muslim words or actions; to build and strengthen relationships with the Muslim community; keep their homes and temples open to all kinds of people and to commit to the teachings of religious freedom and social justice at the heart of their traditions that challenge notions of religious nationalism, casteism, and hatred for other religious communities.