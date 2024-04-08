Hindu youth among 2 assaulted by cow vigilantes in Odisha

The police arrived on the scene and rescued the two men.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2024 10:46 pm IST
Two youths assaulted by cow vigilantes in Odisha
Two young men were attacked and beaten by a group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes in Cuttack district of Odisha for allegedly transporting cattle.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds of social media. It was shot on April 7 in the Mahidharpura area.

The video shows two young men – one named Ashish Chowdhary – beaten black and blue by the cow vigilante group.

As they pleaded to let them go, police arrived on the scene and rescued the two men.

Despite repeated attempts by Siasat.com, Cuttack superintendent of police could not be contacted for more details of the incident.

