Hinduism stands for respect of other people’s faiths: Karan Singh

New Delhi: Philosopher and former Union minister Dr Karan Singh stressed the importance of inter-faith harmony and the relevance of the inclusive philosophy of Vedanta at a time when the world is experiencing unrest and strife from Ukraine to Sudan to Manipur.

In a message that acquired relevance in the light of the communal violence in neighbouring Nuh, Haryana, Dr Singh, a well-known commentator on Hinduism and chairperson of the Dharmarth Trust of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised that “Hinduism is a tolerant religion with multi forms of the one divine. It is very important to respect each other’s faiths and accept each other in our different beliefs.”

Dr Singh was speaking at an international conference in the Capital to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. He was joined by stalwart swamis of the Mission as well as Dr Kazi Nurul Islam, Founding Chair, Department of World Religions and Culture, Dhaka University, Swami Satyamayananda, Head, Vedanta Society, Seattle (USA), and Dr Liliana Malkova from the Ramakrishna Mission Society Vedanta Centre, Moscow.

The Ramakrishna Mission New Delhi, which is 96 years old, now plans to follow up on the international conference with a youth meet and a national-level seminar in September and October this year.

Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Math and Mission at Belur on the outskirts of Kolkata on May 1, 1897, with funds he raised from his western followers.

Wedded to its central principle of worshipping God by serving humanity, the Mission has been engaged in relief activities during natural calamities, health care, education, empowerment of women as well as rural and tribal uplift (from the Maoist belt of Chhattisgarh to Arunachal Pradesh). Today, it is spread across 270 branches in India and overseas (from Fiji and Mauritius to the US).