Hindus should give birth to three to four kids to protect Hindustan: BJP

Amravati: BJP leader Navneet Rana on Tuesday said Hindus should give birth to at least three to four children to counter the design of some people who want to turn Hindustan into Pakistan by producing children in large numbers.

“I appeal to all Hindus. Listen, these people openly say they have four wives and 19 children. I suggest we should give birth to at least three to four children,” the former Independent MP told reporters.

She was responding to a query.

Also Read Bombay HC asks Vijay Mallya to submit to Indian jurisdiction first

“I don’t know whether he is Maulana or someone else, but he said he has 19 children and four wives, but he could not complete a quorum of 30 children. They plan to turn Hindustan into Pakistan by giving birth to children in large numbers, so why should we be satisfied with just one child? We should also give birth to three to four children,” Rana added.

She downplayed the prospects of a likely alliance between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, headed by Raj Thackeray, for the Mumbai civic polls.

“Uddhav Thackeray has become synonymous with helplessness. He didn’t step out for his workers to campaign for the municipal council and Nagar Panchayat elections. Even if anyone joins Uddhav, his performance will be worse than the local body polls,” she said.